Aapli Bus revenue in Nagpur rises as passengers cross daily 1 lakh mark

Nagpur: The Covid pandemic put brakes on Aapli Bus in Nagpur for almost two years. Though the city bus resumed service seven months back, it was not operating at full capacity due to various Covid restrictions.

Now that all restrictions have been lifted, Aapli Bus seems to be recovering from the Covid impact. According to officials, passengers between 1 lakh and 1.10 lakh are using the bus service each day for the first time since the pandemic.

According to reports, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) revenue from running the city bus service has improved significantly. On an average the daily income from Aapli Bus operation has crossed Rs24 lakh. The NMC’s Transport Department said on September 21, the civic body’s total earning from operating 345 buses was Rs 24.67 lakh. It is the highest in the post Covid-19 period, the Department said.

The daily passenger load of Aapli Bus is now between 1 lakh and 1.11 lakh. Apart from this, 16,000 students are using the service for commuting to their educational institutions in and around the city daily. The earning per km for each bus has reached Rs 36.20 while the earning per bus is Rs 7,141. In August, the figures were between Rs 33.83 and Rs 6,637, respectively.

Among the six depots, Patwardhan Ground Depot is contributing the maximum revenue. As per the data, NMC’s revenue from ticket sales from this depot alone is over Rs 11 lakh, followed by Orange Street depot at around Rs 6.85 lakh per day. For operating a fleet of around 345 buses, NMC is paying Rs 74.34 per km for standard buses, Rs 68.27 for midi, Rs 53.10 for mini, Rs 47.39 and Rs 66.33 for electric buses.

The average expenditure of NMC for operating the service comes to around Rs 46.82 lakh, excluding charges of the ticketing agency and Aapli Bus Programme Manager Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited.

The monthly expenditure of operating the Aapli Bus fleet comes to around Rs 14 crore. The civic body is generating almost Rs 7 crore from ticketing revenue, while pumping Rs 7 crore as viability gap funding for ensuring smooth operation of city bus service.

