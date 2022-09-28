Shinde Govt doubles scholarship for students of minority community

The scholarship amount has now been raised to Rs 50,000 from Rs 25,000

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has announced to double the scholarship for students from minority communities who are pursuing higher education to Rs 50,000. A decision to this effect was taken by the State Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday, an official statement said.

It further added that, in 2011, the scholarship for students from minority communities pursuing higher education was Rs 25,000. According to the statement, in 2018, the amount remained the same, but the cap on annual income of parents seeking benefit of the scholarship scheme for their children was increased from Rs 2 lakh to 8 lakh.

The scholarship amount has now been raised to Rs 50,000, the statement added. Students from minority communities pursuing education in the fields of Arts, Science and Commerce till 12th grade will get a scholarship of Rs 5,000, it said.

The move to raise scholarship of minority community students comes a week after the Eknath Shinde-BJP Government commissioned a detailed study to assess the social, financial and educational status of Muslims in 56 cities across six revenue divisions of the State.

