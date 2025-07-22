Samir Stylo Still Absconding, Out of STF’s Reach in Poaching Case

Advertisement



Nagpur/Jabalpur: Social media personality Samir Salim Khan, popularly known as Samir Stylo, remains absconding in a high-profile poaching case registered by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department. The case, registered under Crime No. P.O.R. 237/16 dated 03/08/2024, involves illegal hunting activities in collaboration with Raja Sharif and other associates.

While the Special Task Force (STF) of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has successfully arrested all other accused in the case, Samir Stylo continues to evade arrest. According to sources, the STF has officially declared him an absconder in court.

The court has reportedly reprimanded the STF, questioning why Samir Stylo has not yet been apprehended despite the progress made in the rest of the investigation. His continued activity on social media has also raised serious questions about the efficiency of the enforcement agencies.

The forest department is continuing its efforts to trace and arrest the fugitive, while the case continues to generate public attention due to Samir’s online popularity and the nature of the crime.