CAMIT meets Fuke, expresses rain concerns of business community

Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) the apex body of trade and industry from Maharashtra recently represented to Dr. Parinay Fuke, Minister of State for Public Wors (excluding Public Undertaking), Forest and Tribal Development, Government of Maharashtra and upraised him about the hardship faced by the business community of Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and other parts of Maharashtra due to extremely vicious rainfall.

The delegation suggested measures so as to enable the small and marginal traders to sail through their most horrible times. After patiently hearing the struggles undertaken by flood affected people Dr. Fuke had assured the delegation to take up the suggestions with government and ensure appropriate relief for the small and marginal traders.

Dipen Agrawal informed that Dr. Fuke taking note of prevailing emergent situation took swift action and has represented to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and announce suitable relief package for small and marginal traders affected by the unprecedent floods in Western Maharashtra.

Dr. Fuke in response to the representation and suggestions of CAMIT has reverted that Chief Minister was sensitive enough towards the adversity of people and business community from the flood affected areas and assured to actively consider the suggestions of restoring/rebuilding essential infrastructure on top priority, waiving of power charges for a year, relaxing Corporation/Property tax for next three years, relaxation in return filing and payment of GST without late fee, and allowing write-off of soiled stock without reversal of corresponding Input Tax Credit under GST.

Dipen Agrawal, President, CAMIT on behalf of trading community of Maharashtra thanked Dr. Parinay Fuke for instant action taken and Hon’ble Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis for assuring of appropriate relief to affected traders .