CAMIT Condemns Mira-Bhayander Assault; Urges CM Fadnavis to Act Against Political Intimidation

Mumbai | July 3, 2025

The Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) has expressed strong outrage over the recent incident in Mira-Bhayander, where a Hindi-speaking trader was allegedly assaulted by members of a political outfit for not speaking fluent Marathi. CAMIT has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis demanding immediate and exemplary action against the perpetrators.

In its letter, CAMIT called the incident “a disgraceful act of political hooliganism” and warned that such behavior threatens Maharashtra’s longstanding ethos of diversity and cosmopolitanism.

“This shameful assault is not just an attack on an individual—it is an attack on the idea of Maharashtra as an inclusive, democratic society. We urge the government to act swiftly to restore trust and ensure this does not repeat,” said Dr. Dipen Agrawal, President of CAMIT.

According to reports, the trader was targeted in broad daylight by individuals invoking regional pride as a justification. CAMIT emphasized that such acts instill fear and insecurity among thousands of Hindi-speaking traders and workers across the state.

“Mumbai is India’s financial capital—not a playground for linguistic or political extremism. Our growth has been driven by unity in diversity. Any attempt to sow division must be dealt with firmly,” Dr. Agrawal added.

CAMIT has urged the Chief Minister to:

Immediately identify and arrest those responsible for the assault. File appropriate criminal charges under the IPC. Issue a public assurance guaranteeing the safety and dignity of all Hindi-speaking citizens. Direct law enforcement to monitor and prevent politically motivated violence. Take firm action against political groups threatening social harmony.

The organisation reminded the government that traders from all linguistic backgrounds have significantly contributed to Maharashtra’s economy, employment, and tax base.

“We are not outsiders. We are an integral part of Maharashtra’s success story. Our language may differ, but our commitment to the state is unwavering,” the letter states.

CAMIT reiterated its full faith in the leadership of CM Fadnavis and called on the state to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and unity.

“The business community will not stay silent in the face of intimidation. We stand united against hatred and in support of inclusive progress for all,” CAMIT concluded.