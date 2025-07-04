NMC’s Fire Brigade responds to tree collapse incidents as rain lashes Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: The city of Nagpur witnessed relentless rainfall from the morning of July 3 till morning of July 4, triggering several incidents of tree collapses and waterlogging, particularly in low-lying areas. The situation kept the Fire Brigade of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on its toes throughout the day.

According to officials, Fire Brigade teams were called to clear fallen trees from various parts of the city, including Golibar Square on Pachpaoli Road, Nandanvan Square near Ram Bhandar, Dighori Square, Telephone Nagar, Telephone Exchange Square, CA Road, and near Variety Square on Amravati Road.

Firefighters from multiple fire stations, including Pachpaoli, Lakadganj, Sakkardara, and Civil Lines swiftly responded to the distress calls. The teams worked tirelessly to remove fallen trees, clear blocked roads, and pump out water from affected residences.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incidents. However, the downpour disrupted traffic and caused inconvenience to commuters and residents alike.

The civic authorities have appealed to citizens to stay alert during the ongoing monsoon spell and report emergencies to the Fire Brigade Control Room for prompt assistance.