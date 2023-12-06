Mika Singh’s electrifying performance leaves Nagpurians spellbound

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2023 drew its curtains on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of a mega cultural extravaganza in Nagpur. The 12-day festival created a harmonious space for spiritual, cultural and musical programmes, and attracted a huge audience of diverse interests and demographics.

The grand finale was graced by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways; Kanchan Gadkari, President of Sanskar Bharti; Avinash Thete, Commissioner, GST; Manoj Kumar, CMD of Western Coalfields Limited; Mikki Arora, CMD of Centre Point Hotel; Gajanan Nimdev, Editor of Tarun Bharat; Mrutunjay Sharma of Shri Ayurveda College, and Raje Mudhoji Bhosale.

The concluding day of the cultural extravaganza witnessed an electrifying performance by Mika Singh at the Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education on Tuesday. The venue pulsated with energy as Mika took the stage and whipped up frenzy with his chart-busting tunes and contagious enthusiasm.

Advertisement

The concert drew an overwhelming crowd, with the 50,000-seat venue bursting at the seams. Such was the demand that numerous fans clamoured outside all six gates, eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the powerhouse performer. To accommodate the influx, large LED screens were placed outside, ensuring that no fan missed the chance to be part of the musical extravaganza.

Wearing a knee-length cream-coloured overcoat adorned with his signature ‘King Mika’ insignia and donning black goggles reminiscent of his hit ‘Kala Chashma,’ Mika Singh took the stage with the iconic ‘Damadam Mast Kalandar.’

Greeting the Nagpurians in Marathi, he expressed his love for the city, saying, “Kase Kay Nagpur, Me tumchya war prem karto.” Mika Singh’s set list was a rollercoaster of hits, including ‘Mauja Hi Mauja,’ ‘Apni To Jaise Taise,’ ‘O, O Jaane Jaana,’ ‘Akhion Se Goli Mare,’ and ‘Dil Mein Baji Guitar.’

The audience was not merely spectators but active participants, dancing and singing along with Mika.

Acknowledging Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as ‘Bade Bhaisahab’ (big brother), Mika Singh lauded Gadkari’s contribution to the development of international-standard highways across the country. In a heart-warming gesture, he modified the lyrics of ‘Aaj Ki Party Meri Taraf Se’ to ‘Aaj Ki Party Nitin ji ki Taraf se,’ earning cheers, whistles, and accolades from the crowd.

The atmosphere inside the venue was nothing short of electrifying. Audiences of all age groups were on their feet, dancing and grooving to Mika’s tunes. Even the hard-working organizers and managing team, who had dedicatedly worked for the past few days, let loose and danced in front of the mega screens as Mika belted out his signature track, ‘Savan me Lag Gayi Aag.’

As the concert reached its climax, Mika Singh thrilled the audience with his signature raps and concluded the night with the iconic ‘Bolo Tararara,’ a tribute to his elder brother, Daler Mehendi. The grand finale featured a blend of Punjabi Dhol, turning the entire crowd into a sea of joyous revellers. Mika’s concert was a celebration of music, dance, and the unbridled spirit of Nagpur.

Expressing gratitude to citizens for their overwhelming participation, Gadkari lauded those who worked for the success of the event. “The festival provided a stage to thousands of artistes, and celebrated the spirit of tradition and cultural unity,” he said.

The closing day commenced with a roaring performance by Gajavakra Dhol Tasha and Dhwaj Pathak group, setting a high tone for the evening’s much-anticipated live-in concert featuring Mika Singh.

The festival marked a celebration of artistic brilliance and folk traditions, and also fostered communal participation through spiritual programmes held during the morning session under the Bhakticha Jagar initiatives. The programmes of the festival were moderated by Renuka Deshkar and Bal Kulkarni.