Call Centre set up to inform availability of beds, other facilities in Nagpur rural

Nagpur: As the Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc with spiralling cases in Nagpur Rural areas, a 24-hour Call Centre has been set up in the District Collector’s office to inform citizens about availability of beds, ICU beds, oxygen in Government as well as private hospitals. The District Collector Ravindra Thakare appealed to the citizens to take benefit of the Call Centre. They can contact the Call Centre number 0712-2562668 or toll-free number 1077 for seeking information regarding availability of beds, ICU beds, oxygen etc.

The District Collector further said that the home quarantined patients should immediately start treatment if Covid-19 symptoms appear. In villages, ASHA and Anganwadi workers provide health services. The 6-minute walk test as directed by the medical experts is a screening tool for patients with COVID19 who don’t have Hypoxia (low Oxygen Saturation above 94%) at rest, or those at a high risk, including patients with comorbidities like existing Heart disease.

There is enough stock of medical oxygen in the district. There are no complaints of shortage. Oxygen is being supplied by various companies apart from supply from Bhilai Steel Plant. Tthe District Administration has banned direct sale of sale of Remdesivir injections through pharmacies to regulate availability of the drug.

Due to widespread use of Remdesivir in the backdrop of sharp rise in infections of novel coronavirus, the stock is depleting fast and supplies are not keeping up with demand. After taking stock, the District Collector issued an order banning retail sale of Remdesivir injections. Now the stockists are directed to provide the said injections to Designated Covid Hospitals or the pharmacy attached to such hospitals.



