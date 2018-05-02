Highest Spike: Nagpur reports record 5,338 Covid-19 cases, 66 deaths

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 5,338 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 66 deaths — the highest single day figure since the outbreak of the pandemic — till Tuesday midnight.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 2,54,221 while the number of deaths rose 5,504.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,048 were from rural areas and 3,283 cases from Nagpur city alone while seven cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 34 were reported from Nagpur city, seven deaths were registered from outside the district, while 25 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 42,933 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation. In the day 3,868 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Following which recovery rate is at 80.95%.



