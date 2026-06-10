Published On : Wed, Jun 10th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Cabinet passes resolution lauding Modi for 4,399-days record

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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected PM for consecutive terms, as he completed 4,399 days in the office.

Members of the cabinet also gave a standing ovation to PM Modi.

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Today, PM Modi surpassed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election.

PM Modi termed public service as the biggest test of good governance.

Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi said defined humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust. He posted, “Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust.”

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बीड: श्रद्धालुओं से भरी नाव गोदावरी में पलटी

बीड: श्रद्धालुओं से भरी नाव गोदावरी में पलटी

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