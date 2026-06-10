Cabinet passes resolution lauding Modi for 4,399-days record

Advertisement

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected PM for consecutive terms, as he completed 4,399 days in the office.

Members of the cabinet also gave a standing ovation to PM Modi.

Gold Rate June 10 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 48,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,37,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,33,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Today, PM Modi surpassed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election.

PM Modi termed public service as the biggest test of good governance.

Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi said defined humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust. He posted, “Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust.”

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY बीड: श्रद्धालुओं से भरी नाव गोदावरी में पलटी जानलेवा हमले का आरोपी गिरफ्तार तुकाराम मुंढे की कार्रवाई को किसानों का समर्थन.. #MaharashtraNews #LatestNews #TukaramMundhe हर्षजीत देशमुख अस्पताल में भर्ती.. #MaharashtraNews #amravati #LatestNews शक्तिपीठ सर्वेक्षण के खिलाफ किसानों का विरोध.. #MaharashtraNews #LatestNews #NewsUpdate

×