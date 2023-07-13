Cabinet Expansion Likely After Monsoon Session; Possibility of Portfolio Settlement

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Ajit Pawar, along with nine NCP legislators, took the oath of office. However, the issue of Portfolio settlement remains unresolved. In the meantime, there have been ongoing discussions between the leaders of all three parties regarding power-sharing. This third round seems to have come to an end. The expansion of the state cabinet in Maharashtra is now being discussed after the monsoon session. Additionally, the possibility of Portfolio settlement occurring today or tomorrow is being considered.

All party leaders have turned their attention towards expansion. Ajit Pawar’s rigid stance on Portfolio settlement is a potential roadblock before the expansion takes place. Ajit Pawar recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and it has been reported that this meeting has resolved the third hurdle for the cabinet expansion. Ajit Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party’s executive president, Praful Patel, met with Shah in Delhi on Wednesday night. Information regarding discussions on the cabinet expansion has emerged from this meeting.

Meanwhile, it is also anticipated that the Finance Minister will come from the Nationalist Congress Party after these discussions. Therefore, discussions on Portfolio settlement have taken place in this meeting. With the split within the NCP, two groups have formed, and it is likely that a legal battle will now take place within the party, for which discussions have also been held in Amit Shah’s meeting.

