‘Sex Racket’ Racket Busted in Hudakeshwar, Nagpur; Two Girls Rescued

Nagpur: A raid conducted by the Crime Branch in Beltarodi and Hudakeshwar, two areas of the city, resulted in the busting of a ‘sex racket.’ During the operation, two girls were rescued.

The raid targeted a woman involved in the flesh trade, who was being exploited in the quagmire of forced prostitution. The accused woman, identified as Anjali alias Nutan Kalsarpe (30), residing near Tirupati Towers, Besa Power House, was apprehended.

Once the police department received confidential information about the existence of a sex racket in the city, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudarshan took immediate action and launched a thorough investigation. According to Police Inspector Shubhangi Deshmukh, the raid was conducted near Dighori Bridge, close to Besa Power House, on the road leading to Tirupati Towers. A brothel operating in one of the apartments in the third mall was raided. Two girls, aged 22 and 24, who were involved in prostitution, were rescued. Both girls were unmarried and residents of Nagpur.

Anjali Kalsarpe had enticed the two girls into the flesh trade by promising them a substantial amount of money. She had been actively involved in prostitution for several days now. The information about her involvement in running the sex racket came to light with the help of an informant. The police set a trap and sent two decoy customers to Anjali’s apartment. During the operation, a transaction worth Rs. 5,000 took place.

