An eyesore: Bajaj Nagar playground depicts ugly condition

Nagpur: Outdoor games are a must for the all-around development of a person, particularly children. However, A playground is a wonderful place for parents to introduce young children to outdoor games and new friends. However, many of Nagpur’s playgrounds are on the verge to lose its identity, and are converting into a barren, filthy land. One such example is the Bajaj Nagar Playground. Located in the posh locality of the city, the condition of the ground is pathetic.

The Bajaj Nagar ground is used for playing and training basketball by the local club. In addition, young people play cricket during the weekend. However, some non-social elements are littering the playground with food packaging covers, liquor bottles, disposable glasses on the ground itself. Nearby bungalow owners bring their pet dogs to the ground to eject feces and urine, making the ground unhygienic and disgusting.

The pathetic condition of the playground mocks the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This is an important issue which needs the most attention. It seems that no care has been taken to curb the anti-social elements and the negligent local residents who spread filth on the playground.

Will the authorities concerned deal with the situation with firm hand?

