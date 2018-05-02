Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 14th, 2021

    Cab driver, aide held for blackmailing, extorting Rs 6 lakh from man in Pratap Nagar

    Nagpur: Pratap Nagar police have arrested a cab driver and his accomplice for blackmailing and extorting Rs 6 lakh from a man who had taken his girlfriend to Patansaongi in July 2018.

    According to police sources, the complainant, Ashish Kanhaiyalal Joshi (36), resident of Plot No. 73, Black Diamond Apartment, Trimurti Nagar, had taken his girlfriend to Patansaongi in July 2018 in the taxi (MH-49/AT 5056) of accused Roshan Purshottam Ingle (30), resident of Plot No. 67, Suman Vihar, Kamptee Road. Ashish, who runs a medical shop, knew the accused. However, some months back, the accused Roshan and his accomplice Vikas Madhukar Wani (37), resident of Plot No. 79, Motha Indora, Misal Layout, phoned Ashish and started blackmailing him by threatening to disclose his Patansaongi visit with the girlfriend.

    Scared of repercussions, Ashish gave the accused Rs 1.50 lakh in February 2019, Rs 2 lakh in April 2019, Rs 1 lakh in September 2019, and Rs 1.50 lakh in April 2020. Thus the accused cab driver extorted a total Rs 6 lakh from Ashish by blackmailing and doling out threats.

    However, the two accused again demanded extortion money of Rs 3 lakh more from Ashish. With the threat to expose Ashish, the two accused Roshan Ingle and his accomplice Vikas Wani reached his medical store in the cab (MH-49/AT 5056) and demanded Rs 3 lakh from him. However, it seems, Ashish could have fed up with the blackmailing and threats and hence decided to register a case against the two accused with Pratap Nagar police.

    Pratap Nagar API Boyne, based on complaint of Ashish Joshi, booked the two accused under Sections 384, 385 of the IPC and placed them under arrest. Further probe is underway.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Hotel Ashok, Laxmi Nagar donates ambulance for transit of Covid Patients
    Hotel Ashok, Laxmi Nagar donates ambulance for transit of Covid Patients
    Cab driver, aide held for blackmailing, extorting Rs 6 lakh from man in Pratap Nagar
    Cab driver, aide held for blackmailing, extorting Rs 6 lakh from man in Pratap Nagar
    Nagpur Police Chief Amitesh Kumar pays floral tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 130th Birth Anniversary
    Nagpur Police Chief Amitesh Kumar pays floral tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 130th Birth Anniversary
    CBSE 10वीं की परीक्षा रद्द, 12वीं के पेपर्स टाले गए, 4 मई से शुरू होने थे एग्जाम
    CBSE 10वीं की परीक्षा रद्द, 12वीं के पेपर्स टाले गए, 4 मई से शुरू होने थे एग्जाम
    Are CT Scan centres fleecing corona patients who are flocking for HR-CT test?
    Are CT Scan centres fleecing corona patients who are flocking for HR-CT test?
    Relatives create ruckus, ransack Alexis Hospital over dead body, 2 held
    Relatives create ruckus, ransack Alexis Hospital over dead body, 2 held
    MLA Thakre, MLC Wanjari garlands Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue to commemorate his 130th birth anniversary
    MLA Thakre, MLC Wanjari garlands Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue to commemorate his 130th birth anniversary
    CBSE class 10th exam cancelled and 12th exams postponed
    CBSE class 10th exam cancelled and 12th exams postponed
    Video: Nagpur Cops raid Aradhana Sarees in Sitabuldi for violating Covid norms
    Video: Nagpur Cops raid Aradhana Sarees in Sitabuldi for violating Covid norms
    बाबासाहेब की 130वी जयंती पर बौद्ध अनुयायियों ने किया उनको नमन
    बाबासाहेब की 130वी जयंती पर बौद्ध अनुयायियों ने किया उनको नमन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145