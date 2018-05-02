Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Apr 14th, 2021

    Hotel Ashok, Laxmi Nagar donates ambulance for transit of Covid Patients

    Nagpur: Sanjay Gupta donated an air conditioned AMBULANCE to provide transportation facility to the COVID patients who are in need of treatment in Katol Tahsil. The operation of the ambulance will be looked after by Shree Navdurga Pradarshani Mandal, Katol.

    Lions Club of Nagpur also stives to help the patients residing in rural areas for getting admission and guidance.

    Ambulance has been donated by the hands of Member of Parliament Shri Krupalji Tumane and in the presence of Raju Bisani, Sukumar Ghode, Bharat Patel, Raju Dambale, Pintu Bisani, Balu Ghode, Ayub Pathan, Viju Kela, Rajesh Gupta, Tushar Ghode and many businesmen of Katol.

    Sanjay Gupta and his family have continuously been donating to various social and religious organisations as part of their belief in sharing with society at large. On various occasions including his own birthday or marriage of wards or of those in family, Gupta has donated handsomely to old age homes, educational institutions, medical institutions and for construction of Shree Ram Temple at Ayodhya.


