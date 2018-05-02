Nagpur Police Chief Amitesh Kumar pays floral tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 130th Birth Anniversary

Nagpur: Nagpur Police Commissioner (CP), Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday paid floral tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his 130th Birth Anniversary at Samvidhan Square. Additional CP (North region) Navinchandra Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2, Vinita S, PI Sitabuldi Atul Sabnis and others were prominently present on this occasion.

Earlier today, several political parties and organisations paid homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and garland the Ambedkar statue at Samvidhan Square amid police bandobast at many places in the city.

It is pertinent to mention that Maharashtra Government has released guidelines for the simple celebration of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14 amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state. The government has urged Dr Ambedkar’s followers to celebrate it between 7 am and 8 pm without crowding.

The government has banned the processions, bike rallies and prabhat pheris. Instead, the government has suggested the followers not more than five can garland Dr Ambedkar’s statue keeping social distancing and adhering to all norms.



