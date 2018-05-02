Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Dec 27th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

CAA has no provision to take away citizenship: HM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at the opposition Congress, accusing the party of misleading people over the amended Citizenship Act. He also clarified that the legislation had no provision to take away citizenship.

“The Congress and company is spreading rumours that Muslims may lose their citizenship,” said Shah during at rally at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla to mark the second anniversary of BJP government in the state.

“I challenge Rahul Baba that let me know if there is even a single line in the Act regarding the withdrawal of anyone’s citizenship. Don’t misguide and divide people over the CAA,” he added.

Amit Shah said he wanted to ask the minorities, especially Muslims, to look into the CAA, which was now available on the government website. “Go through the Act. No one will lose citizenship,” he added.

The Union minister said the CAA would provide citizenship to the minorities who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan failed to implement the Nehru-Liaquat pact to protect religious and other rights of the minorities, Shah said, adding that it prompted the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to table the legislation in Parliament. Amit Shah also attended the ground-breaking ceremony of projects worth over Rs 13,500 crores in Shimla.

Happening Nagpur
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World
S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World
Nagpur Crime News
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
3 goons attack two friends with swords, stones in Sadar
3 goons attack two friends with swords, stones in Sadar
Maharashtra News
खासगी प्रवासी बस शहराबाहेर थांबण्याच्या प्रक्रीयेला सुरूवात
खासगी प्रवासी बस शहराबाहेर थांबण्याच्या प्रक्रीयेला सुरूवात
जुन्या कलेक्शन सेंटरवर कचरा आढळल्यास नव्या एजन्सीवर कारवाई
जुन्या कलेक्शन सेंटरवर कचरा आढळल्यास नव्या एजन्सीवर कारवाई
Hindi News
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
Trending News
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
Link your PAN to Aadhar by December 31
Link your PAN to Aadhar by December 31
Featured News
Excise Deptt turns heat on violators, registers 2459 offences with 16% convictions in 2019
Excise Deptt turns heat on violators, registers 2459 offences with 16% convictions in 2019
Amid clouds Nagpur sees warmer Christmas, early morning rains
Amid clouds Nagpur sees warmer Christmas, early morning rains
Trending In Nagpur
All dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them
All dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them
Fake message on recruitment in Army takes many youths for a ride
Fake message on recruitment in Army takes many youths for a ride
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
Govt amends age criteria rules for RTE admissions
Govt amends age criteria rules for RTE admissions
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
Gorewada Lake turns paradise as migratory birds flock Nagpur
Gorewada Lake turns paradise as migratory birds flock Nagpur
Nagpur ASI Chndrvanshi dies of cardiac arrest
Nagpur ASI Chndrvanshi dies of cardiac arrest
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
मिर्जा गालिब – शायरी, गजल की दुनिया के महान रचनाकार – डॉ.प्रीतम गेडाम
मिर्जा गालिब – शायरी, गजल की दुनिया के महान रचनाकार – डॉ.प्रीतम गेडाम
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145