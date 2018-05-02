Fake message on recruitment in Army takes many youths for a ride

Nagpur: Fake message on Facebook regarding recruitment in Territorial Army (TA) took hundreds of youths for a ride. On Thursday, a great number of youths arrived in Nagpur from across the state after reading a message on recruitment in Army. But disappoinment stared their face as the Area Recruitment Office (ARO) clarified that no process has been initiated for recruitment.

Hoping for a job, hundreds of youths from Solapur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nanded, Pune, Jalgaon, Bhusawal and other places in Vidarbha started descending on Nagpur from 2 pm on Thursday. The youths crowded at the gate of ARO in large numbers.

But when they were informed about no process for recruitment, disappoinment writ large on their faces. Many youths had come to Nagpur by taking money on credit. Who circulated the bogus recruitment message is being investigated. A complaint with police is being filed, sources said. On being informed about large gathering, police reached the ARO gate and requested the youths to return to their native places. Police advised them to cross check any such message on recruitment.

TA Battalion shifted to Bhusawal:

With 118 Infantry Territorial Army (TA) Battalion shifted to Bhusawal, there is no question of recruitment. The shifting of TA Battalion has taken jobs also with it. At the time of recruitment, Army officials informs about it. But these youths had gathered with high hopes. The fake recruitment message took the hopeful youths for a ride.