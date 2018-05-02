Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Dec 27th, 2019

All dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them

Same is the story of Nikita Pure, age 19 years,a girl from small village,Pahlepar, which is around 40 kms from Nagpur. Her father is a farmer. They had a bad childhood due to acute financial crisis in their family. Nikita and her sister used to always discuss as to how and when they could start supporting their family and come out of this financial crisis.

Due to their financial problems, they had to seek loans from money lenders which used to be a burden. On top of that Nikita have heart problem which caused trouble in breathing and this lead to difficulties in handling her daily chores. This too has medicalexpense.

One day, one of her friend from same village shared the information of ICICI Academy for Skills, Nagpur centre. First, she couldn’t believe that anything like this does exist with so much support for training and placement. The very next day, she reached the academy and got her counseling session.Nikita said“The counseling was so good that I started dreaming about a better future for me and my family. I was very thrilled and immediately decided to join the course.”

While going regularly to the academy, she had health problem and shewas admitted twice during the course but she didn’t lose hope and continued her training with dedication. Her trainers also supported a lot and always encouraged her. During the course, shelearnt lot many things from communication to grooming and etiquette but the best part she said, she learnt was to never lose hope.

Soon after the course,Nikita with support ofISA- Nagpur could manage to join Fiesta Services but she could manage to serve only for one month as she had medical treatment going on.

Then her academy gave her a second chance and shejoint Cogent E services. She has now started supporting her family. Her health has also improved due to proper treatments

She also encouraged her sister, Khushboo Pureto join the same course. She has also completed the course successfully and joined Gati Ltd.

She busted out of tears and said “I would always be thankful to the teachers of the academy and ICICI Foundation for their immense support and guidance. Their guidance and motivation helped me and my sister to pursue our dreams and support our family financially as well as emotionally.”

ICICI Foundation has been transforming lives since its inception in 2008. Till date, they have helped nearly 3.8 lakh underprivileged people across India to earn sustainable livelihood by providing them with free-of-cost skill development training.

Happening Nagpur
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World
S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World
Nagpur Crime News
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
3 goons attack two friends with swords, stones in Sadar
3 goons attack two friends with swords, stones in Sadar
Maharashtra News
खासगी प्रवासी बस शहराबाहेर थांबण्याच्या प्रक्रीयेला सुरूवात
खासगी प्रवासी बस शहराबाहेर थांबण्याच्या प्रक्रीयेला सुरूवात
जुन्या कलेक्शन सेंटरवर कचरा आढळल्यास नव्या एजन्सीवर कारवाई
जुन्या कलेक्शन सेंटरवर कचरा आढळल्यास नव्या एजन्सीवर कारवाई
Hindi News
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
Trending News
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
Link your PAN to Aadhar by December 31
Link your PAN to Aadhar by December 31
Featured News
Excise Deptt turns heat on violators, registers 2459 offences with 16% convictions in 2019
Excise Deptt turns heat on violators, registers 2459 offences with 16% convictions in 2019
Amid clouds Nagpur sees warmer Christmas, early morning rains
Amid clouds Nagpur sees warmer Christmas, early morning rains
Trending In Nagpur
All dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them
All dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them
Fake message on recruitment in Army takes many youths for a ride
Fake message on recruitment in Army takes many youths for a ride
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
Govt amends age criteria rules for RTE admissions
Govt amends age criteria rules for RTE admissions
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
Gorewada Lake turns paradise as migratory birds flock Nagpur
Gorewada Lake turns paradise as migratory birds flock Nagpur
Nagpur ASI Chndrvanshi dies of cardiac arrest
Nagpur ASI Chndrvanshi dies of cardiac arrest
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
मिर्जा गालिब – शायरी, गजल की दुनिया के महान रचनाकार – डॉ.प्रीतम गेडाम
मिर्जा गालिब – शायरी, गजल की दुनिया के महान रचनाकार – डॉ.प्रीतम गेडाम
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145