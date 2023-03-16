C-20 Precautions: No Drones in Nagpur on March 20, 21

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State will be a ‘No Drone Zone’ on March 20 and 21 due to the Civil-20 (C-20) inception conference of G-20 countries being hosted in the city during these two days. The entire city has been declared a ‘No Drone Zone’ as part of the security measures for the C-20 meeting, which will be attended by delegates from various G-20 member countries and VIPs. These individuals will also participate in programs held at different locations in the city.

On Wednesday, Aswathi Dorje, Joint Commissioner of Police, issued a press release stating that the entire area under the jurisdiction of Nagpur City Police would be a ‘No Drone Zone’ on March 20 and 21. This decision has been made due to heightened alertness regarding non-conventional aerial objects such as drones, remote-controlled or remotely piloted aircraft, aircraft systems, para-gliders, aero-models, parachutes, etc.

Advertisement

The ‘No Drone Zone’ declaration is aimed at ensuring the security of the conference and its participants. The police department has requested the public to cooperate and refrain from using drones during these two days. Anyone found violating the ‘No Drone Zone’ rules will face strict legal action.

Overall, the Nagpur City Police has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the C-20 conference and its participants.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement