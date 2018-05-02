    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 1st, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    61% voter turnout till 3 pm in phase 2 WB polls

    Amid a chaotic situation across West Bengal during the second phase of the state Assembly polls, the voter turnout here reached 60.97 per cent till 3:10 pm on Thursday.

    Bankura registered the highest voter turnout among all districts with 64.73 per cent, while Prathampratima beat other constituencies to register a voter turnout of 75.15 per cent. Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election began at 7 am on Thursday.

    A chaotic situation unraveled in the state as all major political parties blamed each other for booth capturing, while sporadic incidents of violence were reported in several constituencies, especially Nandigram.

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Nandigram during her high-stakes battle against her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari created an intense scene and hundreds of people gathered there and sloganeered loudly.

    Meanwhile, a media vehicle was vandalised in Nandigram by unidentified miscreants, for which Adhikari blamed Pakistanis.

    In phase-II, a total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Busy day: Firefighters tackle 8 fire incidents on a single day in Nagpur
    Busy day: Firefighters tackle 8 fire incidents on a single day in Nagpur
    Delhi driver, who lost job, lands in Nagpur police net for drug peddling
    Delhi driver, who lost job, lands in Nagpur police net for drug peddling
    Gold, cash stolen from Rly employee’s house in Ajni
    Gold, cash stolen from Rly employee’s house in Ajni
    Group of goons attack businessman over car, rob him in Sakkardara
    Group of goons attack businessman over car, rob him in Sakkardara
    District and Session Court rejects bail application of two Punjab men accused of assaulting Nagpur Cops
    District and Session Court rejects bail application of two Punjab men accused of assaulting Nagpur Cops
    महिन्द्रा तर्फे मनपाला हैंड सॅनीटाइजर व स्टँण्ड भेट
    महिन्द्रा तर्फे मनपाला हैंड सॅनीटाइजर व स्टँण्ड भेट
    १ एप्रिल पासून ४५ वर्षावरील सर्व नागरिकांचे लसीकरण होणार
    १ एप्रिल पासून ४५ वर्षावरील सर्व नागरिकांचे लसीकरण होणार
    बुधवारी १५ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    बुधवारी १५ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    मास्क शिवाय फिरणा-यांवर कारवाई
    मास्क शिवाय फिरणा-यांवर कारवाई
    Two con men demand extortion money from Asha Hospital doctor, one held
    Two con men demand extortion money from Asha Hospital doctor, one held
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145