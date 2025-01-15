Businessman robbed of Rs 1.50 lakh at knife-point in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: A businessman was robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh in Indra Colony area of Jaripatka Police Station. The incident happened around 9.30 pm when the victim Ghanshyam Waswani (55), was returning home from his shop, Metro Sales, when the robbers attacked him.

According to police, five men on two motorcycles stopped him near his house. Two of the robbers threatened him with knives and tried to steal his bag containing the money. When Waswani fought back, the robbers beat him up. He screamed for help, and two of the robbers ran away. The other three men used knives to scare people nearby and then fled on their motorcycles.

Gold Rate Wednesday 15 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 78,400 /- Gold 22 KT 72,900/- Silver / Kg 89,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Waswani reported the crime to the Jaripatka police, who have launched an investigation.