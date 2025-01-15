Khasdar Krida Mahotsav: Vaibhav, Nageshwari race to 100m golds

Advertisement













Nagpur: Vaibhav Gawli and Nageshwari Vadapalli won gold medals in 100-metre during the athletics competition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Divisional Sports Complex’s synthetic track in Mankapur in Nagpur.

Vaibhav of Khelo India Centre won the men’s 100m race in 10.80 seconds. Future Athletics Sports’ Gopal Palandurkar finished second with a time of 10.97 seconds and Lakshamedh Foundation’s Pushpak Uke came third in 11.11 seconds.

In the women’s category, Nageshwari of Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal won the gold medal by completing the distance in 12.95 seconds. She was followed by Gungun Wankhade (Sprinter Club, 13.99 secs) and Gojiri Hemakrishna (PRD Sports Brahmapuri, 14. 22 secs).

Other Results: Girls Under-14: Mahi Sunil (13.99s), Gungun Wankhade (Sprinter Club, 13.99s), Gojiri Hemakrishna ( PRD Sports Bramhapuri) 14 . 22 secs. Girls U-12: Martin Amelia (Rising Sprinter Club, 14.42s, Swara Hivse (Rising Sprinter Club, 14.80s), Sakhi Dorkhande 14.99s. Under-12 boys: Devang Hirudkar (AAO, 13.12s), Jonah Makassare (Team, 13.90s),Tabish Ali (Swarajya Athletics, 14.66s).

DKM boys win thriller

Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) boys registered a come from behind two-point (40-38) thrilling victory over Nagpur Basketball Academy (NBA) in the sub-junior basketball championship of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on Tuesday.

The thrilling contest saw a poor start from DKM boys as they lost the first quarter 4-15. They made a comeback by winning the second and third quarters 6-2 and 9-6 respectively. The high-scoring last quarter saw DKM winning the game 23-15 to record a thrilling two-point victory. For DKM, Siddhesh Phulwadhawa (16) and Samar Choudhari (11) played well while Arjun Nakade scored a game high 26 points.

In the girls section, hosts Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA) stunned Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) 22-13 with Kasturi Sathawane emerging as the top scorer with 16 points.

RESULTS Boys: NBYS (Anshul Patil 14) bt Nikalas-A (Laksh Darne 4) 40-17 (4-11, 16-2, 12-2, 8-2); PBG (V arad Lute 20) bt Nikalas-B 45-0 (13-0, 8-0, 9-0, 15-0). Girls: PLSC (Akshita 2) bt DKM-B 5-0 (0-0, 3-0, 0-0, 2-0); NASA (Kasturi Sathawane 16) bt SNG (Vruddhi Chauhan 6) 22-13 (8-5, 4-0, 8-8, 2-0).