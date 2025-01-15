Big boost: Nagpur to host 10th campus of National Forensic Science University

The inaugural academic session at NFSU will commence in June with three undergraduate courses: Forensic Science, Cyber Security, and Cyber Forensics

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra is poised to add another prestigious institution to its academic roster with the upcoming campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), marking the university’s 10th campus across India. Already home to esteemed institutes like AIIMS, IIM, IIIT, and VNIT, this addition will further strengthen Nagpur’s standing as a hub for higher education in India.

The NFSU campus will occupy a sprawling 50-acre plot at Mouza Chincholi in Kamptee, becoming the second NFSU campus in Maharashtra after Pune. The State Government has approved the land for the project, and preparations for the temporary campus are progressing rapidly. Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari confirmed that the land has been inspected twice, with a request made to Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar to expedite the transfer process.

“The land allocation is progressing smoothly, and we expect the construction of the permanent campus to take two years. In the meantime, the temporary campus will begin operations in June this year,” Bidari said.

To ensure the university opens on schedule, Nagpur University (NU) has offered temporary premises near Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT). The building, which currently houses the Bharosa Cell, has two vacant floors that will be provided to NFSU for the next two years.

The inaugural academic session at NFSU will commence in June with three undergraduate courses: Forensic Science, Cyber Security, and Cyber Forensics. Advertisements for admissions will be published in April, with an expected intake of 180 students for the first batch. Postgraduate (MSc) courses will also be available, addressing the rising demand for expertise in these specialized fields.

“This will be the only institution of its kind in central India, offering high-end forensic science courses that are in great demand both in India and internationally,” Bidari noted. She emphasized that NFSU graduates are highly sought after for their skills in areas like cyber and digital forensics, which have significant global demand.

Founded in 2009 in Gujarat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, NFSU has emerged as a leader in forensic education. In addition to its Indian campuses, the university also has an international presence, including a campus in Uganda.

The arrival of NFSU in Nagpur is a significant milestone for the region, providing world-class educational opportunities and expanding Nagpur’s academic offerings. With its specialized programs, NFSU will equip students in central India with the skills necessary for in-demand careers in forensic science and related fields, both in India and abroad.