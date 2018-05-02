Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Apr 21st, 2020

    Businessman killed over property dispute in Nagpur

    Nagpur: A businessman was killed in Nagpur on Tuesday evening over a property dispute, police said.

    Haribhau Savarkar had sold a parking plot to one Bunty Sheikh who constructed an illegal structure there, said an official of Sakkardara police station.

    “The structure was demolished recently by the civic corporation and Bunty accused Savarkar of playing a role in it. At around 3:30pm. Bunty stabbed Savarkar to death and fled. A murder case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused,” he added. PTI COR BNM BNM

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur
    Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur
    Businessman killed over property dispute in Nagpur
    Businessman killed over property dispute in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    बॅग विक्रेत्याची नागपुरातील सक्करदऱ्यात हत्या : तलवारीचे घाव
    बॅग विक्रेत्याची नागपुरातील सक्करदऱ्यात हत्या : तलवारीचे घाव
    सामाजिक अंतर पाळा, कोरोनाची साखळी खंडीत करा!
    सामाजिक अंतर पाळा, कोरोनाची साखळी खंडीत करा!
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया:शराब दुकान में सेंध लगाने वाला शातिर चोर पकड़ाया
    गोंदिया:शराब दुकान में सेंध लगाने वाला शातिर चोर पकड़ाया
    मुश्किल वक्त में जो साथ खड़ा हो वही सच्चा हितैषी
    मुश्किल वक्त में जो साथ खड़ा हो वही सच्चा हितैषी
    Trending News
    Maharashtra withdraws lockdown relaxation norms
    Maharashtra withdraws lockdown relaxation norms
    Nagpur reports 8 new Coronavirus cases; 232 COVID-19 deaths in Maha
    Nagpur reports 8 new Coronavirus cases; 232 COVID-19 deaths in Maha
    Featured News
    Lockdown Blown Apart : Masses swarm at Kalamna Market in huge number
    Lockdown Blown Apart : Masses swarm at Kalamna Market in huge number
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    Trending In Nagpur
    Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur
    Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur
    Businessman killed over property dispute in Nagpur
    Businessman killed over property dispute in Nagpur
    COVID-19 Nagpur : Mayor, Civic Chief spar over combat efforts
    COVID-19 Nagpur : Mayor, Civic Chief spar over combat efforts
    बॅग विक्रेत्याची नागपुरातील सक्करदऱ्यात हत्या : तलवारीचे घाव
    बॅग विक्रेत्याची नागपुरातील सक्करदऱ्यात हत्या : तलवारीचे घाव
    सामाजिक अंतर पाळा, कोरोनाची साखळी खंडीत करा!
    सामाजिक अंतर पाळा, कोरोनाची साखळी खंडीत करा!
    Ajay Devgn feels humbled as Nagpur Police screens his film at a shelter home
    Ajay Devgn feels humbled as Nagpur Police screens his film at a shelter home
    आदित्य ठाकरे यांची नरेडको सह महाराष्ट्राच्या भवितव्याची चर्चा
    आदित्य ठाकरे यांची नरेडको सह महाराष्ट्राच्या भवितव्याची चर्चा
    यावेळी कृपया आपले पाणीदेयक ऑनलाईन बघा आणि ऑनलाईनच भरा
    यावेळी कृपया आपले पाणीदेयक ऑनलाईन बघा आणि ऑनलाईनच भरा
    किराणा दुकानात दरपत्रक न लावल्यास 2 हजार रुपये दंड होणार
    किराणा दुकानात दरपत्रक न लावल्यास 2 हजार रुपये दंड होणार
    आधार उद्धवाचा मोहीम :किशोर तिवारी यांनी केला मारेगाव व झरी तालुक्यातील दुर्गम कोलाम पोडांची अन्न वाटपाची पाहणी
    आधार उद्धवाचा मोहीम :किशोर तिवारी यांनी केला मारेगाव व झरी तालुक्यातील दुर्गम कोलाम पोडांची अन्न वाटपाची पाहणी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145