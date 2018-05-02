Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Apr 21st, 2020

    Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday asked the police force to maintain law and order in Nagpur city and division till May 3. He also urged the Muslim community to offer namaz and break the fast during Ramzan by staying inside their homes during the lockdown.

    “The lockdown period has been extended till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. During this period, the government has allowed certain industrial establishments to work,” he was quoted as saying in an official statement. “Against this backdrop, the law and order situation in Nagpur city and division should be maintained properly,”

    Deshmukh told top police officials at a meeting in Nagpur, the statement said.

    The minister also asked the cops to take care of their own health. “Masks should be provided to officials and staff. Police stations should be disinfected,” Deshmukh instructed the officials.

    The statement also informed that 797 vehicles have been seized in Nagpur till now for violating lockdown..

