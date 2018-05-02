Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Apr 21st, 2020

    COVID-19 Nagpur : Mayor, Civic Chief spar over combat efforts

    Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi onTuesday accused the civic corporation for the high number ofCOVID-19 cases in the city,with civic commissioner Tukaram Mundhe refuting the allegation.

    Joshi, in a letter, claimed those with suspectedexposure were kept along with positive cases in quarantine facilities till test reports come in.

    He also alleged that Mundhe was not talking to elected representatives in the corporation which was causing issues while combating the outbreak. Mundhe, meanwhile, said the outbreak was being tackled as per guidelines issued by the ICMR, Centre and the state government.

    “Due to institutional quarantine of 200 contacts of a deceased COVID-19 patient, we managed to get all of them tested, and 45 reports returned positive. We are following guidelines strictly,” he said.

    Nine people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday in Nagpur, taking the district’s COVID-19 count to 90.

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Businessman killed over property dispute in Nagpur
    Businessman killed over property dispute in Nagpur
    FDA seizes degraded betel nuts worth ₹ 8.44 lakh in Wathoda
    FDA seizes degraded betel nuts worth ₹ 8.44 lakh in Wathoda
    Maharashtra News
    बॅग विक्रेत्याची नागपुरातील सक्करदऱ्यात हत्या : तलवारीचे घाव
    बॅग विक्रेत्याची नागपुरातील सक्करदऱ्यात हत्या : तलवारीचे घाव
    सामाजिक अंतर पाळा, कोरोनाची साखळी खंडीत करा!
    सामाजिक अंतर पाळा, कोरोनाची साखळी खंडीत करा!
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया:शराब दुकान में सेंध लगाने वाला शातिर चोर पकड़ाया
    गोंदिया:शराब दुकान में सेंध लगाने वाला शातिर चोर पकड़ाया
    मुश्किल वक्त में जो साथ खड़ा हो वही सच्चा हितैषी
    मुश्किल वक्त में जो साथ खड़ा हो वही सच्चा हितैषी
    Trending News
    Maharashtra withdraws lockdown relaxation norms
    Maharashtra withdraws lockdown relaxation norms
    Nagpur reports 8 new Coronavirus cases; 232 COVID-19 deaths in Maha
    Nagpur reports 8 new Coronavirus cases; 232 COVID-19 deaths in Maha
    Featured News
    Lockdown Blown Apart : Masses swarm at Kalamna Market in huge number
    Lockdown Blown Apart : Masses swarm at Kalamna Market in huge number
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    Trending In Nagpur
    Businessman killed over property dispute in Nagpur
    Businessman killed over property dispute in Nagpur
    COVID-19 Nagpur : Mayor, Civic Chief spar over combat efforts
    COVID-19 Nagpur : Mayor, Civic Chief spar over combat efforts
    बॅग विक्रेत्याची नागपुरातील सक्करदऱ्यात हत्या : तलवारीचे घाव
    बॅग विक्रेत्याची नागपुरातील सक्करदऱ्यात हत्या : तलवारीचे घाव
    सामाजिक अंतर पाळा, कोरोनाची साखळी खंडीत करा!
    सामाजिक अंतर पाळा, कोरोनाची साखळी खंडीत करा!
    Ajay Devgn feels humbled as Nagpur Police screens his film at a shelter home
    Ajay Devgn feels humbled as Nagpur Police screens his film at a shelter home
    आदित्य ठाकरे यांची नरेडको सह महाराष्ट्राच्या भवितव्याची चर्चा
    आदित्य ठाकरे यांची नरेडको सह महाराष्ट्राच्या भवितव्याची चर्चा
    यावेळी कृपया आपले पाणीदेयक ऑनलाईन बघा आणि ऑनलाईनच भरा
    यावेळी कृपया आपले पाणीदेयक ऑनलाईन बघा आणि ऑनलाईनच भरा
    किराणा दुकानात दरपत्रक न लावल्यास 2 हजार रुपये दंड होणार
    किराणा दुकानात दरपत्रक न लावल्यास 2 हजार रुपये दंड होणार
    आधार उद्धवाचा मोहीम :किशोर तिवारी यांनी केला मारेगाव व झरी तालुक्यातील दुर्गम कोलाम पोडांची अन्न वाटपाची पाहणी
    आधार उद्धवाचा मोहीम :किशोर तिवारी यांनी केला मारेगाव व झरी तालुक्यातील दुर्गम कोलाम पोडांची अन्न वाटपाची पाहणी
    नागपुर में कोरोना के नए 8 मरीज, कुल 89 पर पहुँचा आंकड़ा
    नागपुर में कोरोना के नए 8 मरीज, कुल 89 पर पहुँचा आंकड़ा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145