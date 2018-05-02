COVID-19 Nagpur : Mayor, Civic Chief spar over combat efforts

Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi onTuesday accused the civic corporation for the high number ofCOVID-19 cases in the city,with civic commissioner Tukaram Mundhe refuting the allegation.

Joshi, in a letter, claimed those with suspectedexposure were kept along with positive cases in quarantine facilities till test reports come in.

He also alleged that Mundhe was not talking to elected representatives in the corporation which was causing issues while combating the outbreak. Mundhe, meanwhile, said the outbreak was being tackled as per guidelines issued by the ICMR, Centre and the state government.

“Due to institutional quarantine of 200 contacts of a deceased COVID-19 patient, we managed to get all of them tested, and 45 reports returned positive. We are following guidelines strictly,” he said.

Nine people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday in Nagpur, taking the district’s COVID-19 count to 90.