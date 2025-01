Seven people have died and more than fifty others were injured after a bamboo platform erected during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat collapsed under the weight of the people.

According to police, the Jain community in Baraut had organised a ‘Laddoo Mahotsav’ today and hundreds of people reached a temple to offer laddoo. A bamboo platform had been erected for the devotees. This platform collapsed under the weight of the people.

Gold Rate Monday 27 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 80,400 /- Gold 22 KT 74,800 /- Silver / Kg 90,900 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above