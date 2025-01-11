Burglary spree for hookah addiction, notorious thief nabbed in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit No 5 of Nagpur Police has solved several cases of house burglaries and vehicle thefts following the arrest of notorious burglar Prajwal Vishal Shende (22), a resident of Kasturba Nagar, Jaripatka in the city.

The investigation revealed that Shende had a habit of frequenting hookah joints and beer bars in the city where he was spending thousands of rupees every day. To fund his habit, he started committing thefts.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 77,900 /- Gold 22 KT 72,500 /- Silver / Kg 90,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to Police Inspector Rahul Shire of the Crime Branch, the accused has been involved in more than 15 theft cases, so far. According to the complainant, Suraj Kisan Janbandhu (45), a resident of Bezonbagh, his house was burgled during the period when he and his family were away in the village. The thieves gained entry by forcing open the back door of his locked house and decamped with Rs 1.80 lakh in cash and gold ornaments valued at Rs 2.85 lakh.

Following the filing of a complaint, the police launched an investigation. During a parallel investigation, officers from the Crime Branch acting on a tipoff and aided by technical analysis, arrested Prajwal Shende. He admitted to his involvement in the burglary and stated that he was assisted by a minor accomplice. Furthermore, Shende revealed his role in a series of vehicle thefts within the limits of Nandanvan and Yashodhara Nagar police stations.

The police were able to recover two stolen two-wheelers, along with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2.69 lakh. The items were seized from the accused’s possession. The accused, along with the seized property, has been handed over to the Jaripatka Police for further action. Under the guidance of DCP (Detection) Rahul Maknikar, the arrest was made by PI Rahul Shire and his team.

Two brothers steal Rs 1.44 lakh to buy iPhone for girlfriend

Two teenage brothers were arrested by the Kalamna Police in Nagpur after they broke into a house and stole Rs 1.44 lakh. Their goal? To buy an iPhone for the older brother’s girlfriend.

On January 6, Digeshwar Kisanlal Rahangdale (36), locked his house and went to his village. The two brothers (aged 17 and 16) noticed the house was empty and decided to commit theft. They jumped over the compound wall and broke the lock open. After entering the house, the two decamped with the cash from a cupboard. The theft came to fore on Thursday morning when Kalamna Police were patrolling the area.

The Police team noticed the suspicious behaviour of the two and asked them to stop. After seeing the police, the two tried to run, but the police chased and caught them. During searching, the police found Rs 1.43 lakh in cash. During questioning, the brothers admitted to the theft and revealed that they stole the money to buy an iPhone for the older brother’s girlfriend. The girl lives in their locality.

The police have filed a case based on Rahangdale’s complaint. A police official informed that this is not the first time the two have been arrested for thefts. “They have already been involved in eight other theft cases. Being minors, they will likely spend only a short time in a juvenile home before being released,” the official claimed. The brothers are also known to be addicted to alcohol and marijuana, and they spent some of the stolen money on food and drinks.