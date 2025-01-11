“I stand for change, not revenge,” says CM Fadnavis on positive politics

Who does he like the most: Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah? Fadnavis replied…

Advertisement













Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized his commitment to transformational politics over vendettas during an engaging dialogue with noted thinker and orator Vivek Ghalsasi at Sitaram Bhavan in Nagpur on Friday evening.

Speaking at the ‘Jivhala Puraskar-2025’ ceremony, held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Vilas Fadnavis, the Chief Minister remarked, “I believe in politics of change, and not of revenge.” The event, organized by the Jivhala Foundation, brought together dignitaries and attendees to celebrate the legacy of Vilas Fadnavis while highlighting the importance of progressive governance.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 77,900 /- Gold 22 KT 72,500 /- Silver / Kg 90,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Shridhar Gadge,Vidarbha Prant Sahsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, presided over the function. Neelimatai Bawane, Chairperson of Dharampeth Mahila Co-operative Society, was a guest of honour on this occasion. This year, the ‘Jivhala Award-2025’ was conferred upon Samvedana Parivar, Nagpur and Gayatri Balikashram, Akola. The award comprises Rs 1 lakh cash each. Kanchan and Jyoti Phadke of Samvedana Parivar, and Ganesh Kalkar of Gayatri Balikashram received the award at the hands of Devendra Fadnavis.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister and Ghalsasi fondly remembered the contributions of late Vilas Fadnavis to the societal welfare. Ghalsasi interacted with Fadnavis on stage. During the interaction, Ghalsasi asked the Chief Minister about growing up years, family, maintaining sensitivity amid political climate, inspiration, and the journey so far. Fadnavis also replied in a frank manner.

Ghalsasi recalled how a five-year-old Devendra Fadnavis had tears in his eyes when he cuddled cow and calf at Mul town in Chandrapur district. “He has always been a sensitive person,” Ghalsasi added. Fadnavis said,“I lookup to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is my inspiration. Many people hurled slurs at him right from the year 2002, but he kept quiet and let his work speak for him. Patience and the power to digest everything are virtues in politics.”

To another question,he quipped, “I only get angry when I am hungry,” evoking a burst of laughter in the hall. Asked about his family, and particularly his daughter, Fadnavis replied that his family also had learned to be patient. Sometimes, he added, he was surprised at the level of matured thinking that his daughter Divija displayed. He said that he would leave the choice of joining politics to Divija, but quickly added, “I believe that I am the last person in politics from Fadnavis family.”

Fadnavis shared his memories of growing up in Nagpur. To a question about his political journey, Fadnavis replied, “Manners make the man. I never had the intention of joining politics. I always wanted to serve the society as much as I could. But, one day, I was asked to join BJP and continue working for the society in another capacity. I immediately went to Vilasji (Fadnavis) to talk about this. He asked me to have some food and then calmly explained that a disciplined RSS swayamsevak must do what he is told to do. That was it…”

However, his political career, especially over the past five years, has not been easy. He had to face lot of insulting remarks from some political figures. When Ghalsasi raised this during the conversation, the Chief Minister said in a composed manner, “History remembers what you did, and not the people who kept on hurling insults while you were busy with work.” This evoked a loud applause from the audience.

Also, he said that he became the Chief Minister to change the political atmosphere in Maharashtra positively and create confidence among the people.

Political rapid-fire

Of course, the conversation could not be complete without political questions. In a rapid-fire round of questions, Fadnavis was asked to choose between two leaders whose names were taken.

Who does he like the most: Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah?

Without any hesitation came the reply from Devendra Fadnavis, “Modiji is a disciplined and determined person. He walks the path he has chosen irrespective of obstacles or criticism. It is very difficult to be like him. As far as Amitbhai (Shah) is concerned, he listens to you carefully and does not hesitate in taking a decision if it has political merit.”

Raj Thackeray or Uddhav Thackeray

On the choice between MNS leader Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said, “Nothing is permanent in politics. Previously, Uddhav was a friend. Then, Raj Thackeray became a friend. Today, Raj Thackeray is still a friend and Uddhav Thackeray is not a foe.”

Ajit Pawar or Eknath Shinde?

With a smile, Fadnavis answered, “I enjoy friendship with both. Eknath Shinde is an old friend. Ajit Pawar has political maturity and we share a different bond.”