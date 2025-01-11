Crafts and culture shine bright as Orange City Mela begins in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: The 31st Orange City Craft Mela and Folk Dance Festival kicked off with a spectacular display of art, tradition, and cultural vibrancy at the South Central Zone Cultural Centre (SCZCC) in Nagpur on Friday.

The grand opening saw artisans and folk performers from across the country come together to showcase their talents, offering visitors a rich tapestry of handicrafts and mesmerizing dance performances. The annual event promises to be a feast for the senses, celebrating India’s diverse heritage in the heart of Nagpur.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 77,900 /- Gold 22 KT 72,500 /- Silver / Kg 90,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari formally inaugurated this cultural extravaganza that will run until January 19. Speaking at the inauguration, Gadkari lauded the festival’s role in promoting traditional handicrafts and folk art. “This festival beautifully showcases the diversity and richness of India’s culture. It provides a significant platform to artisans and performers to present their craft to a wider audience,” he said, extending his best wishes for the success of the event.

The inaugural evening captivated the audience with mesmerising performances by folk dance troupes from across India. ‘Gotipua’ by Arata Bandhu Barik and team from Odisha set the stage with elegant and synchronised movements. ‘Kalbelia’ from Rajasthan, performed by Jawaharnath and his group, brought the desert’s vibrant spirit alive.

‘Hojagiri Dance’ from Tripura, led by Debashish Reang, enchanted with its balance and rhythm. ‘Mayur Charkula’ from Uttar Pradesh by Krishna Gaur and team mesmerised with its portrayal of cultural traditions. ‘Bhangra’ by Amardeep Singh and his team from Punjab injected infectious energy into the event. ‘Maskarat’ from Puducherry by Gunasilan and group concluded the evening with a colourful and joyful performance. The performances were expertly moderated by Renuka Deshkar.

The festival grounds came alive with stalls showcasing exquisite handicrafts and handlooms, offering visitors an array of artistic creations. Union Minister Gadkari toured the stalls, appreciating the creativity and hard work of artisans. The event also features a food zone, where a variety of culinary delights awaits visitors.

The craft exhibition and food stalls open daily from 2 pm, followed by cultural performances starting at 6.30 pm. The festival is open to the public with an entry fee of Rs 30 per person. Parking facilities are available at Deshpande Hall and Amdar Nivas.

“Being a flagship event of the SCZCC, I am confident that Nagpurians will make the most of this opportunity to experience India’s vibrant cultural heritage,” said SCZCC Director Astha Godbole-Karlekar, who recently took charge.

“With a blend of art, culture, and cooking, the 31st Orange City Craft Mela and Folk Dance Festival is an unmissable event for all,” she said, appealing to people to attend in large numbers.