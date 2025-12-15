Burglars target locked flat in Wathoda area, steal jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh

Advertisement

Nagpur: The city witnessed a burglary incident under the jurisdiction of Wathoda Police Station, where unidentified thieves broke into a locked flat at Saibaba Nagar, Kharbi, and decamped with jewellery worth around Rs 2.5 lakh along with cash.

According to police, the complainant, Kala Ritesh Tapalkar, and her husband, residents of Saibaba Nagar, had left their flat on Saturday morning for work. Taking advantage of their absence, the burglars allegedly broke open the door lock and entered the premises.

The accused reportedly stole gold and silver ornaments valued at approximately Rs 2.5 lakh kept in an almirah, besides cash amounting to Rs 15,000. When the couple returned home in the afternoon, they found the lock broken and household articles scattered inside the flat.

The incident was immediately reported to Wathoda police. A police team visited the spot, conducted a panchnama and initiated an investigation. A case of theft has been registered against unknown persons.

Police officials said CCTV footage from the housing complex and nearby areas is being examined to identify the culprits. Efforts are on to trace the accused and crack the burglary at the earliest.

