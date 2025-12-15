Ex-CRPF jawan arrested for killing brother over property dispute near Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Kalmeshwar police cracked a sensational murder case within hours on by arresting a retired CRPF personnel for allegedly shooting dead his own younger brother over a long-standing property dispute and attempting to destroy evidence by setting the body on fire. The crime took place in the Mohgaon–Savangi Shivar area under Kalmeshwar police station limits in Nagpur district.

The victim has been identified as Arun Ramaji Turare (43), a resident of Ward No. 15, Dhangarpura, Mohpa. At the time of the incident, Arun was working alone in his agricultural field at Mohgaon–Savangi, while his wife was engaged in farm work in a nearby field.

Gold Rate 15 dec 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,32,900 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,23,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,92,100/- Platinum ₹ 60,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, the accused, Chandrashekhar Ramaji Turare (58), Arun’s elder brother and a retired CRPF jawan, was in possession of a licensed .22 bore firearm. Taking advantage of Arun being alone, Chandrashekhar allegedly fired two shots at him, killing him on the spot. He then dragged the body to a nearby nullah and set it ablaze in an attempt to eliminate evidence.

When Arun failed to return home, his wife, Jyostna Arun Turare, went to the field to look for him. After an extensive search with the help of relatives yielded no results, she alerted the Mohpa police outpost. Given recent panic over leopard movement in the area, police, along with forest department officials, launched a joint search operation in the Mohgaon–Savangi Shivar.

During the search, the team noticed a burning pyre in a nullah adjoining Arun’s field. On closer inspection, the charred remains were identified as Arun Turare. Following this, Jyostna Turare lodged a formal complaint at Kalmeshwar police station.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complainant expressed suspicion against her brother-in-law, Chandrashekhar Turare, citing an ongoing dispute over agricultural land and house property.

Police subsequently detained Chandrashekhar, a resident of Mohpa. During sustained interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime, admitting that he killed his brother due to unresolved property issues and later attempted to destroy evidence by burning the body.

Police sources confirmed that the accused is a retired CRPF personnel. Further investigation is underway to verify all aspects of the case, including the sequence of events and recovery of the weapon used in the crime.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement