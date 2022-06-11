Murder convict found dead in Nagpur Central Jail

Nagpur: Mystery shrouds the death of a murder convict at Nagpur Central Jail. The body of Mangesh Anil Hirekane was found in the water tank under mysterious circumstances in the wee hours of Friday.
Hirekane (36), a resident of Katanji (Kala), district Gondia, was undergoing life imprisonment after being convicted in a murder case.
The jail authorities had asked him to work as a guard at a barrack in ‘Chhoti Gol’ in jail premises. His reliever found him dead in the tank at around 2.45 am.
The body was sent to Government Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.
Prima facie, police said Hirekane committed suicide as he was mentally disturbed.
Dhantoli Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure and started investigation