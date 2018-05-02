Burglars strike at 5 houses in Wadi

Nagpur: Burglars struck at five houses in Wadi area and decamped with cash and other valuables collectively worth Rs 1.95 lakh within hours in the intervening night of June 10 and 11. Cops have launched a search to nab the thieves.

First, the thugs targeted the house of Narhari Namedvrao Nagapure (50), resident of Bodhala Village, Fetri in Wadi area. Narhari was sleeping. The miscreants stole gold ornaments worth Rs 60,000 from Narhari’s house.

Before fleeing, the burglars laid their hands on gold ornaments worth Rs 40,000 and cash Rs 1.10 lakh at the house of neighbour Vitthalrao Kashinath, a silver coin worth Rs 500 and cash Rs 700 from Kisnaji Raghoba Nagapure’s house, gold ornaments worth Rs 20000 from Ashok Hiraman Padole’s house and cash Rs 3500 from Dilip Hiraman Padole’s house. The thefts took place between 10 pm and 3 am of June 10.

Wadi police constable Naresh Chamate registered offences under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC and launched a search to nab the burglars.