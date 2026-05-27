Burglars Steal Cash and Jewellery Worth Rs 1.46 Lakh in Jaitala

Nagpur: A burglary was reported under the jurisdiction of MIDC Police after unidentified thieves allegedly broke into a house and stole cash along with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.46 lakh.

According to police, the incident occurred between 12.30 am and 9 am on May 26 at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar near Father School in Jaitala under MIDC police station limits. The complainant, Kaviraj Premdas Meshram (52), had locked the ground floor of his residence due to ongoing ceiling work and was sleeping with his family on the first floor when the theft took place.

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Police said unidentified burglars broke the lock and latch of the main entrance door on the ground floor and entered the house.

The accused allegedly stole Rs 16,000 in cash along with various gold and silver ornaments kept inside an iron cupboard in the bedroom. Following the complaint, MIDC Police registered a case against unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to house-breaking and theft. The investigation is being conducted by PSI Dilip Thorwe, and police have launched a search operation to trace the accused involved in the burglary.

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