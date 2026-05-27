36-Year-Old Electrocuted While Filling Water in Cooler

Nagpur: A 36-year-old man died after allegedly suffering an electric shock while filling water in a cooler at his rented residence in the Nandanvan area on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Subhash Bhalapure (36), who was residing on rent at Plot No. 102 in Gadge Nagar on Kharbi Road under the jurisdiction of Nandanvan Police Station.

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According to police, the incident took place around 12.30 pm on May 26 when Ravi was reportedly filling water in the cooler at his residence. During the process, he allegedly came in contact with electric current and was found unconscious.

The house owner and relatives immediately shifted him to Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him dead.

Based on information provided by complainant Pravin Gopaldas Mahant (52), a resident of Saibaba Nagar on Kharbi Road, police have registered an accidental death case. PSI Nilesh Dalvi is conducting further investigation into the incident.

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