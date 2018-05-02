Smart City ditches OBCs in recruitment despite State Govt order

Nagpur: The Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL), the agency entrusted the responsibility to turn the city a Smart City, seems to ditching OBC candidates when it comes to reservation-based recruitment. According to State Government’s directive, the recruitment process should be completed based on reservation basis. However, it seems, the NSSCDCL has been ‘conveniently’ turning a blind eye to the directive.

According to sources, the NSSCDCL had recently published an advertisement for recruitment to various posts. The advertisement seems to have sidelined the aspirations of OBCs, Marathas and other economically weaker section candidates. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and open categories are being given priority, sources said.

On the other hand, the reservation issue has sparked upheaval in the State. Owing to massive agitations, the State Government buckled and provided reservation to Marathas. The community has been given 13 percent reservation in jobs on the directive of High Court. On the contrary, the economically weaker section is being provided 10 percent reservation. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC category are already reaping the benefits of reservation. The State Government has directed all the government departments, Corporations, Boards and local bodies to carry out recruitment in accordance with reservation criteria. But the directive is not being followed in totality.

The NMC run Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited on July 8 published an advertisement for recruitment in various 13 posts. The last date for application is July 31. The 13 posts would be filled up from 3 SC, one ST and remaining nine from open category candidates. But there is no mention of reservation for Marathas, OBCs and other economically weaker sections.