    Published On : Fri, Feb 19th, 2021

    ED arrests 3 in money laundering case

    Nagpur: Enforcment Directorate (ED), Nagpur, has arrested Sampat Namdeo Ghorpade, Arun Namdeo Ghorpade and Vishwas Namdeo Ghorpade under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Wednesday.

    An official press release stated that all the three accused gained illicit pecuniary advantage from public distribution system (PDS) by forming an organised crime syndicate and thereby black-marketing of government quota ration grain at Nashik.

    It is revealed that the accused trio are indulged in unlawful activities, singly or jointly as a gang. The amount generated by these illegal activities are to the tune of Rs 177 crore.

    ED, Nagpur has initiated the probe on the basis of the FIR and chargesheet filed by Maharashtra Police authorities at Nashik under the provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

