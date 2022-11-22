Shocking Video : Student of Marie Poussepins Academy gets crushed under school bus in Nagpur

Nagpur: Life of 12-year-old boy snuffed out after he was crushed under his school bus here, on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Samesh Dinesh Kadamte (12), a student of Marie Poussepins Academy, Kamptee Road, Near Mhasala. The incident was reported under Koradi Police Station.

According to police sources, Samesh reportedly fell out of the bus, when the bus driver moved the vehicle to-and-fro and got injured with the rear wheel of the vehicle. He was rushed to Alexis Hospital. However, doctors had declared him brought dead.The squad of Koradi Police has rushed to the spot and conducted panchanama.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement