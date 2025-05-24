Rs 8 lakh worth of banned tobacco seized, two smugglers arrested in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Tehsil Police in Nagpur intercepted a major consignment of banned tobacco products during a routine patrol near Agrasen Chowk on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers stopped a vehicle near Lal Imli Chowk and discovered a large stock of prohibited tobacco products.

The arrested individuals, Deepak Shriram Sonawane (46) and Mukesh Bithamal Pinjani (45) — both residents of Sindhi Colony, Khapri — were reportedly transporting the items from a transport firm in Lakadganj for illegal sale in Khapri.

Police have seized banned products worth ₹8 lakh and launched an investigation to trace the supply chain. Officials say more arrests are likely as they unravel the smuggling network.

