Solid step: NMC secures city nullahs with iron mesh to curb waste dumping

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) took a significant step towards curbing the indiscriminate dumping of waste into nullahs and rivers by installing iron mesh at more than 50 bridges across Nagpur. This initiative, managed by the NMC’s Solid Waste Management Department, aims to prevent garbage from being thrown into water bodies from key locations. A total of 59 spots across the city’s ten zones were identified for this project, which is being executed at a cost of Rs 3.10 crore.

According to an NMC official, the civic body identified around five to six spots from each zone where garbage dumping in nullahs and rivers was rampant from bridges. Around 59 spots were identified, and Rs 3.10 crore is being spent to erect the iron mesh on either side of the bridge to stop people from dumping waste in the water he said, adding that a majority of the grilles have already been installed.

The issue of waste being dumped into drains has been a persistent problem in Nagpur. NMC sources indicated that garbage discarded from bridges creates serious obstructions to water flow, which can lead to flooding, particularly during heavy rains. To mitigate these risks, the NMC conducted a survey and identified key areas for immediate intervention. While the current focus is on 59 priority spots, officials have assured that other vulnerable locations will be addressed in subsequent phases.

Among the targeted areas are Narendra Nagar Square, Sahakar Nagar Ghat, and Khamla Square. The Ambazari overflow point, a critical location prone to flooding, is also on the list. Other significant sites include Sardar Patel Square, Ujjwal Nagar Square, Shanti Nagar nullah near Jain Temple in Satranjipura Zone, Ashok Chowk in Ashi Nagar Zone, and Police Line Talao. These areas have been consistently affected by waste dumping, which has exacerbated waterlogging and pollution issues.

By installing the grilles, NMC aims to prevent a recurrence of floods while also addressing the broader challenge of maintaining clean water bodies in the city. A Narendra Nagar resident said, “It is a very good step by NMC to stop people from throwing waste in drains, as it also causes bad smell and damages water bodies in the city. They have also made the iron mesh quite high, which is good. However, many areas along the drains are still open, and people may continue to throw waste from there.”