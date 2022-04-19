Notorious burglar nabbed by Sakkardara cops

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sakkardara police have arrested a notorious criminal involved in house-breaking thefts and recovered stolen cash of Rs 25,000 that was buried in a pit behind his house.

The accused was identified as Mahendra Ratanlal Rangari (27), a resident of Vitthal Nagar.

According to police, the accused had stolen Rs 1 lakh cash from the house of Kunal Vijayrao Chandekar (36), a resident of Plot No. 215, Om Nagar, Sakkardara, on April 10. During investigation, the police identified Rangari’s role in the theft and arrested him. Rs 19,000 was recovered from his house while Rs 25,000 cash was recovered from a pit near his house, police said.

Police have also recovered stolen 96 grams of gold ornaments and other stolen goods including laptop, three headphones collectively valued at Rs 3.61 lakh. The gold ornaments were mortgaged with a jeweller.

Advertisement

The arrest was made under the guidance of DCP Zone IV Nurool Hasan, by PI Dhananjay Patil, PI Rishikesh Ghadge, API Vijay Kasodhan, API Sagar Awhad, PSI Sachin Sawarkar, Jayesh Zade and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement