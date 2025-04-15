Bullet Rider Dies in Crash Near Gorewada Zoo

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 50-year-old man died and another was injured after their Bullet motorcycle crashed into a parked truck near Gorewada Zoo on Katol Road late Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Shantaram Bhoyar, a resident of Gorle Layout, Trimurti Nagar. His friend Dattu Nathu Padwe (55), from Dronacharya Nagar, is undergoing treatment for injuries.

According to reports, Ravindra and Dattu were returning to Nagpur after visiting Ravindra’s brother in a village. Ravindra had asked Dattu to accompany him to collect vegetables. Around 9:30 p.m., while riding their Bullet (MH-31/ET-6886), they failed to notice a truck (MH-31/DS-8729) parked on the roadside in the dark near Gorewada Zoo. The truck’s tail lights and reflectors were off, and the area had poor lighting.

Ravindra, who was riding the bike, crashed into the rear of the truck and sustained serious head injuries. He was declared dead after being rushed to Mayo Hospital. Dattu also suffered injuries and is currently under treatment.

A case has been registered at Gittikhadan Police Station against the truck driver based on Dattu’s complaint.

