Sensex surges after tariffs on electronics relaxed

Benchmark equity indices surged in early trade on Tuesday tracking a rally in global markets as investors sentiment became buoyant after US President Donald Trump relaxed some of the tariffs on electronics for now.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,750.37 points to 76,907.63 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 539.8 points to 23,368.35. From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors rallied 5 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the other big gainers. Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Nestle and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi index, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai SSE Composite index quoted lower. US markets ended higher on Monday.

Gold Rate 15April 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,500/- Gold 22 KT 87,000/- Silver / Kg - 95,800/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

US President Donald Trump said he was temporarily exempting smartphones, computers and other electronics from his tariffs.

