Panchpaoli Flyover Demolition Begins After 31 Years

Nagpur: The city’s first-ever flyover, the historic Panchpaoli Flyover, is set to be demolished starting Tuesday, April 15. After serving Nagpur for 31 years, the time has come for this iconic structure to make way for a new development. The contractor, NCC (Nagarjuna Construction Company), has completed all preparations and brought in the required machinery and materials for the demolition work.

The decision to dismantle the flyover comes as part of the ongoing construction of the Indora-Dighori Flyover, which, at 9 km in length, will be the city’s longest. This new flyover is being built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of ₹700 crore. It will be 11 meters (36 feet) wide and is progressing rapidly.

To complete the construction of this massive new corridor, the existing Panchpaoli Flyover must be removed. Initially, the demolition was scheduled for April 12 but was postponed due to Hanuman Jayanti and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti. It will now commence on April 15 and is expected to take around a month.

A Flyover of Firsts

The Panchpaoli Flyover holds a special place in Nagpur’s urban development history. Built in 1994, it was the first flyover constructed in the city post-Independence and also the first to connect North and South Nagpur. It allowed commuters from North Nagpur to directly reach South Nagpur via the city center. Despite being relatively young in infrastructure terms, increasing traffic pressure over the years has taken a heavy toll on its structure.

Deteriorating Structure Raises Safety Concerns

Continuous vehicle movement over the flyover, round the clock, has led to gradual structural erosion. Last year’s excessive rainfall further damaged the bridge. Maintenance efforts, however, have not kept pace with the growing wear and tear, resulting in a visibly dilapidated condition.

Particularly concerning is the central portion where branches connect from Naik Talab and Timki, forming a large roundabout-like structure. This area has sunk considerably, causing frequent waterlogging. The safety walls between Kamal Square and Golibar Chowk are crumbling, riddled with cracks, and overrun with vegetation. Some parts of the railing, damaged during past accidents, were repaired, but the remaining iron poles are also deteriorating. Dust blankets the entire flyover surface.

Demolition Follows Citizens’ Persistent Demands

Citizens who regularly use the flyover have long demanded action, stating that while other bridges across the city have undergone repairs, the Panchpaoli Flyover has been ignored for years. Many allege that engineering flaws during its construction have compromised its structural quality from the start. The expansion joints in the flyover have reportedly caused spinal injuries to several commuters over time.

It is only after sustained public pressure that authorities have finally decided to dismantle the aging structure and pave the way for a safer, more robust alternative.

