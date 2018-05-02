Nagpur: IMA holds webinar on fungal diseases

Nagpur: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Nagpur and Seven Star Hospital, Nagpur had organised webinar/CME on “Multi Disciplinary Approach for Post COVID Fungal Diseases Mucormycosis and Aspergilosis” on virtual platform.

District Collector Ravindra Thakare, was the chief guest. In his speech, he appreciated the work done by medical fraternity.

Dr Shailesh Kothalkar, ENT Surgeon, spoke on ‘Challenge in dealing Mucormycosis’. Dr Parimal Fuke, Radiologist from the city emphasised on “MR Imaging in Rhino Orbito Cerebro Mycormycosis”. Dr Sandeep Anjankar, Ophthalmologist spoke on ophthalmic involvement in Mucormycosis in his topic “Eye – To be, or not to be”.

Dr Prashant Rahate, Sr Consultant General and Laparoscopic Surgeon spoke on involvement of “Mucor at sites other than Eye, Nose & Brain”.

Dr Malini Kapoor, Professor Microbiology VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi spoke on “Current Scenario in COVID- 19 associated Mucormycosis and Lab Diagnosis”.

Dr Mohan Nerkar, Sr. Physician spoke on “Mucor management Post COVID”. Dr Sandhya Saoji, Microbiologist from the city spoke on “Microbiological Evaluation of Mucor”. Dr Ramesh Hasani, Intensivist spoke on “Mucormycosis and its Intensive Management”. Dr Shrikant Ambalkar, Microbiologist from UK spoke on “CAPA (Covid

Associated Pulmonary Aspergilosis” Dr Kamalakar Pawar, Anaesthesiologist spoke on “Anaesthesia for Mucormycosis”

A Panel discussion was held wherein the panelists were Dr Prashant Nikhade, ENT Surgeon, Past President IMA and Chairman Mucormycosis Nagpur District Task Force, Dr Ashwini Tayade, Infectious Diseases Specialist and Dr Vidya Dashputra, Sr. Ophthalmologist. Dr Sanjay Deotale President IMA Nagpur welcomed the all delegates.Dr Manjusha Giri,Vice President IMA Nagpur was Convener and conducted the proceedings

Dr Manisha Rathi, Joint Honourary Secretary, IMA proposed a vote thanks. More than 600 delegates attended the CME on virtual platform.



