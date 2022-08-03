Brother kills brother in gambling feud in Wathoda

Advertisement

Nagpur: A man reportedly killed his brother over gambling issue by attacking him with a grindstone at their house, behind Swaminarayan Mandir under Wathoda Police here, on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrakant Ramu Paunikar. Cops have booked accused brother Roshan Paunikar on the charges of murder.

According to police sources, the duo was engaged in gambling activities at their house. During the same, they picked up a fight over the gambling money. In the fit of rage, Roshan picked up grinding stone and attacked Chandrakant and killed him on the spot. The incident soon created panic in the vicinity.

Locals informed Wathoda Police regarding the incident. Cops have rushed to the spot and sent body for autopsy. Further investigations are on.

