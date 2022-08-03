Governor felicitates actor Joshi, Scientist Rawal, editor Vyas

Advertisement

Mumbai – Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated well known actor Dilip Joshi, Group Editor of Gujarati daily Janmabhoomi, planetary scientist Dr J J Rawal and other achievers at a function held at Raj Bhavan Mumbai.

The felicitation of eminent Gujarati personalities making contribution to various walks of life was organised by the Gujarati Sanskrutik Forum, a social and cultural organisation based in Mumbai.

Well known Ophthalmologist Dr Kulin Kothari, playwright Pravin Solanki, poet writer Ankit Trivedi, industrialist Vinesh Mehta, Chairperson of the Kamla Mehta Charitable School for the Blind Hansa Mehta, Planetary Scientist Dr J J Rawal, IFS officers Khushwi Gandhi, industrialist Ashok Mehta and social worker Vipul Mehta were among those felicitated on the occasion.

Former Minister of State Raj Purohit, Founder of Gujarati Sanskrutik Forum Gopal Parekh, Chairman Vijay Parekh, Secretary Jayesh Parekh, Jt Secretary Dharmesh Mehta were prominent among those present.

