Bride-to-be calls off marriage over dowry demand; 3 booked in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A case of dowry harassment has been registered at Jaripatka Police Station after a 26-year-old woman accused her fiancé and his family of demanding Rs 3 lakh and calling off the marriage when the demand was not met.

The complainant, Shivani Vasudev Bombarde (26), originally from Amgaon in Gondia district and currently residing in Jaripatka, stated that her marriage had been fixed with Umesh Nilkanth Deshbhratar (32), a resident of Katol.

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Police said that between February 22 and February 27, the accused allegedly called the complainant and demanded that the wedding be solemnised at a resort or, alternatively, that Rs 3 lakh be paid as dowry. He allegedly warned that the marriage would not take place if the demand was not fulfilled.

Further, Umesh’s family members, Niranjana Nilkanth Deshbhratar (52) and Harshal Nilkanth Deshbhratar (28), also allegedly supported the demand.

When the complainant refused to pay the dowry, the accused reportedly called off the marriage, causing her mental harassment.

Based on her complaint, Jaripatka Police have registered a case under Sections 4 and 6 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. The investigation is currently underway.

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